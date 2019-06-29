Virat Kohli says the team India believes in Dhoni

1. Kohli backs Dhoni

"After the last game he went into the nets,he worked hard, he put in a performance, got us to a winning total & we won the game, we got 2 points," Kohli told reporters at Edgbaston. "So we are very very happy and comfortable with where we stand as a team and how the batting is going at the moment."

"We have total belief in him. He has stood up for the team many times, especially if you look at this calendar year and performances he has given. I don't think it's fair to point out 1-2 performances which anyone can falter with the bat. We're not looking too much into it," Kohli added.

2. Kohli on Bhuvneshwar's recovery

"Bhuvi is recovering very fast. When he gets fit, it will be headache for us. But we will take the best one for the team at that moment and everyone will understand. Bhuvi has been a world class bowler for years now and has been a consistent player for us in the shorter formats. Sometimes in cricket this happens because of injuries and niggles.

3. Kohli on Mohammed Shami

I am very happy with the way Shami is bowling. Shami, in the last year and a half has come around amazingly well. I have never seen him fitter, more hungry and he is getting wickets. In our last game against West Indies, the way he was bowling with the new ball on a pitch that was dry was amazing. He has that hunger within him.

4. Kohli on England match

"Everyone is a bit surprised. We thought England would dominate in their own conditions but, as I said at the beginning of the tournament, pressure is going to be a factor and low scores are going to be defended," he said.

"I said that because I have played in two World Cups and all the teams are very strong. Anyone can beat anyone and we got a scare from Afghanistan, so you can't take anything for granted. We will see what happens. The other teams have outplayed England on occasions and although we have not lost a game, we cannot be complacent. The reason we have won every game is because we have been professional and precise under pressure.