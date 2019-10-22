Virat Kohli says Team India can win anywhere in the world

India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs at the JSCA International stadium here and South Africa did not cross 200 in both the innings.

"The way we have come off as a side...I am really proud of the whole team. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game and it's amazing to see the mindset of the team. You need to be multi-dimensional to be the best side in the world. Ishant Sharma was the only experienced bowler in the side but others responded to the task well. Even not with not much experience, we believe we can win anywhere in the world.

"The fielders have started working hard as well and the catching has been brilliant. The game responds to hard work and mindset. We have been doing well in the limited formats too for a long time," said Kohli after the match.

South Africa started the series well posting a 400+ total in the first innings but thereafter it was a downward journey for the Proteas. SA skipper Faf du Plessis was understandably a frustrated man.

"That's frustrating. We started the first innings at Vizag...there were good signs for us. But we went the other way and kept making more mistakes. You got to give credit to the Indian team. This is a really tough Indian team under Virat. Be it in the batting, bowling or even fielding, we were dominated across the series. We spoke about the India's spinners before the series. The mindset coming here, especially after 2015, was to be prepared for the spin attack.

"But the pitches were fantastic and India's seamers were outstanding through the series. Our seamers were good for 30-40 minutes but India's were able good throughout the day. I think it's the nature of the skill of the bowler. If you look at those who succeeded this series, it's their skiddy nature that's key but they're also in the right areas most of the time.

"In SA, the natural length is shorter and you need to make that adjustment here. That's what you need to do in international cricket. We have young guys coming through and in the coming 3-4 years, they will get experienced. Been a really tough series for us...this is the toughest place to tour, the statistics say that. They've won, 11 or 12 series in a row?," said Faf.