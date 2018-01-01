Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan spotted dancing on Cape Town streets: Watch video

Cape Town, Jan 1: Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his teammate Shikhar Dhawan were spotted dancing on the streets of Cape Town on the New Year's Eve.

The Men In Blue's outdoor session was washed out due to rain. In the evening, however, the cricketers set out to spend some quality time with their families and welcome the new year. The cricketers are accompanied by their spouse and children on the tour of South Africa.

The two cricketers were chilling out on the streets of Cape Town as they went shopping on the streets after some indoor practise sessions.

After dancing to the tunes of a street band, playing some local music, the Delhi cricketers showed some Bangra moves to the surprise of the passersby.

The video of their dance went viral on social media after some fan posted it on Instagram. It was Kohli's idea to do the Bhangra. Shikhar's son Zoravar could also be seen in the video and was seen dragging his daddy away.

Team India reached South Africa on Friday where they'll play 3 Tests, 6 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the Proteas.

The opening Test between the two sides will be played at Newlands, Cape Town from January 5 to January 9.