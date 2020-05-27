Virat Kohli should divorce Anushka Sharma for producing 'anti-national' web series Paatal Lok: BJP MLA

The unanimous praise for the Amazon Prime Video series, led by Jaideep Ahlawat's seasoned Delhi cop, has been gratifying for Anushka as a producer. However, there is a clamour on the social media that the nine-episode neo-noir series hurts the sentiments of the Hindus and portrays a religious section in bad taste.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Nandkishor Gurjar, is amongst those who are criticising the series and it's producer Anushka Sharma. Gurjar, an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Loni, branded the show 'anti-national' and also filed an FIR and levelled sedition charges against Anushka. He has even asked for a case to be filed against Anushka under the National Security Act for causing communal disharmony.

Gurjar accused the makers of the web series of using the pictures of BJP leaders including him in the fictional series. In one of the scenes, Gurjar's photo was used where Balkrishna Bajpayee's character plays a negative role in the series. Though the original photo was morphed, Gurjar's face was still recognisable.

The politician has also sent a letter to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar, requesting him to ban the streaming of the series due to the controversy.

Gurjar has now asked Virat Kohli to divorce the actress who has produced the show with her brother Karnesh under their banner Clean Slate Filmz, to send a strong message to everyone.

While speaking to Newsroom Post, he said that the country's well being holds utmost importance and that Virat Kohli, being a patriot, should not tolerate this. "Desh se koi bada nahi hai. Virat Kohli desh ke liye khelte hai aur desh bhakt hai. Unhone Anushka ko turant talak dena chahiye," he had said.

The series is centred on a Delhi Police inspector who uncovers a sinister plot while trying to solve the assassination attempt on a popular TV journalist, has been lauded for its deep-dive exploration of the caste, class, gender and religious faultlines in the country through an investigative story.