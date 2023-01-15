Virat Kohli Smashes 46th ODI Hundred, Becomes Fifth Highest Run-scorer In One Day Internationals

Kohli achieved the feats during the third and final ODI of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

First up, the 34-year-old surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene to become the fifth highest run-getter in ODIs. Kohli has now scored 12,754 runs in the format in 259 innings. Jayawardene had scored 12,650 runs in 418 innings.

Kohli also has the highest batting average in the 50-over format. He has scored at an impressive average of 58.23. Only former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an average of 50 plus in ODIs for players with more than 10000 runs.

Top 10 Most ODI Runs

Player Team Runs Innings Average Sachin Tendulkar India 18426 452 44.83 Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 14234 380 41.98 Ricky Ponting Australia 13704 365 42.03 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 13430 433 32.36 Virat Kohli India 12754 259 58.23 Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 12650 418 33.37 Inzamam Ul Haq Pakistan 11739 350 39.52 Jacques Kallis South Africa 11579 314 44.36 Sourav Ganguly India 11363 300 41.02 Rahul Dravid India 10889 318 39.16

Later in the innings, Kohli got closer to Sachin Tendulkar's record for most hundreds in ODIs with his 46th century. The Indian icon Tendulkar has 49 hundreds to his name in the format.

Kohli got to the landmark very quick as he took just 259 innings to score 46 hundreds, while Tendulkar, who holds the record for most hundreds in international cricket, took 431 innings to get to his 46th ODI hundred.

Kohli is on a record-breaking spree since the end of last year as he has scored three hundreds in his last four ODI appearances. He broke his long drought with a century in the Asia Cup against Afghanistan last year.

Few months later, he scored his first ODI century in a long time in Bangladesh and has continued the run with two hundreds in the three matches against Sri Lanka at home.

With an unbeaten knock of 166 from 110 balls, Kohli also scored 150 plus in ODIs for the fifth time. He is now level with Tendulkar and Chris Gayle for the feat and only behind David Warner (6) and Rohit Sharma (8) for most 150 plus scores in ODIs.

Virat Kohli Most ODI Hundreds vs Sri Lanka

Kohli also achieved an unique feat for most ODI hundreds against a single opposition. He has 10 Hundreds vs Sri Lanka in ODIs with his latest knock. Here is a breakdown of his 46 ODI hundreds versus teams:

Versus Innings 100s Sri Lanka 49 10 West Indies 41 9 Australia 41 8 New Zealand 26 5 Bangladesh 15 4 South Africa 28 4 England 35 3 Pakistan 13 2 Zimbabwe 6 1

As an incredible stat, Kohli also holds the record for most centuries in wins in the ODI format. He has scored 37 hundreds in wins followed by Tendulkar, who has 33 tons and former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who has scored 25 hundreds in winning cause.