Virat Kohli suffers slipped disc, to miss Surrey stint

But it has emerged the county stint of Kohli may not take off at all. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Kohli is suffering from a slipped disc (herniated disc) and it was diagnosed while a visit to a hospital in Khar, Mumbai.

The Indian captain visited the hospital and met an orthopedic specialist on Wednesday (May 23) and the specialist and his team told Kohli that there was some damage to his spinal nerves.

Kohli may also have to miss a part of the England tour, if the injury persists. However, the doctors decided against surgery at this point of time. In that context, Kohli may give a miss to the county time with Surrey.

"Kohli was not to feature in the historic maiden Test match against Afghanistan next month, and now with this injury, his county stint will not take off either," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by the Mumbai Mirror.

Missing the county stint will be a massive disappointment for Kohli, who had ensured all possible steps to make his trip to England a success. In the 2014 tour of England, Kohli had struggled massively against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

On that trip, all Kohli could manage was 134 runs from five Tests at a measly average of 13.4 and he was dismissed four times by pacer Anderson in that series.

Kohli's workload has been a cause of concern for the BCCI and India coach Ravi Shastri while others on the monitor list are pacer Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Over the next 18 months starting with the tour of England and the World Cup, Indian team will have only 14 days of proper rest.

Both Shastri and Kohli have been vocal in the recent past about the need to manage the schedule and workload of players better in view of the tight schedule ahead.