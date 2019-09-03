Cricket
Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain in Tests

By
Jamaica, August 29: Virat Kohli surpassed his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India's most successful captain in the longest format of the game.

India defeated West Indies in the second and final Test of the series by 257 runs and completed the series wash. India scored 416/10 and 168/4 in the two innings and restricted West Indies to 117/10 and 210/10 in their two innings and wrapped up the match in four days.

Kohli, who had equalled former India captain MS Dhoni's record of 27 Test wins in the first game of the series, has now secured 28 wins to add another feather to his cap and became the most successful captain in Tests.

Dhoni had a win percentage of 45 as captain, after winning 27 matches, losing 18 and drawing 15. On the other hand, Kohli's win percentage is 55.31 -- the best among all other Indian captains in the format.

In the 48 Tests under Virat Kohli, India have registered 28 wins, lost 10 games and drawn another 10.

The 30-year-old Delhi cricketer had also surpassed Sourav Ganguly with the most Test wins in overseas matches for India as captain after winning the first Test of the series in Antigua.

Kohli now has 13 away wins as captain in 27 matches, while Ganguly had 11 wins in 28 games. After Dhoni retired from the longest format of the game during the tour of Australia in 2014, Kohli took over.

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first-ever series win in Australia as his team defeated the hosts 3-1 to seal a historic win in the Border-Gavaskar series Down Under.

India won by 257 runs
Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 0:17 [IST]
