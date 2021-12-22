Virat Kohli takes up helium balloon challenge in a never-seen-before avatar - watch

Currently the most followed Indian sportsman on social media, Kohli was seen answering some of the most searched questions about him in a hilarious high-pitched voice.

Considering his huge popularity, there have been a number of questions searched by his fans on the internet regularly, if not daily, to get more information about their favourite batsman. The 33-year-old India Test skipper was seen enjoying the challenge which has been taken up by celebrities not just from India but the world over.

If you are also a Kohli fan and wonder if he owns a private jet, drinks black water, what is he doing right now or was he good at studies, this video is a must-watch for you.

On a lighter note🎈

Helium Balloon Voice#ad pic.twitter.com/144estOGM5 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 22, 2021

Recently, Kohli took note of Manchester City's sensational winning run in the ongoing Premier League season and praised City manager Pep Guardiola with a special video message on social media.

Both Indian Test skipper Kohli and Manchester City boss Guardiola, who have been associated with sports brand PUMA, share a friendly equation.

In true Punjabi style, the 33-year-old Indian Test skipper said, "Pep, bohot vadiya chal reha hai kam. Tu kam khicheya hai Man city ch, rukna nahi hun, theek hai. Es vaari vi title laike jaana hai (Pep, the game is going really well. You have done wonders for Man City, don't stop now, alright. We have to take this title home again)."

Earlier last year, the duo had engaged in an enthralling conversation during a virtual session organised by PUMA, where Kohli had expressed his keen interest for football and Pep had also wished Kohli luck ahead of the IPL season.

Source: Media Release