Virat Kohli turns 30: Cricketing fraternity, fans greet India captain on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 5: India captain and nation's heartthrob Virat Kohli is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday (November 5). The batting sensation will be enjoying the day with his wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar and Rishikesh as he's been rested for the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Kohli, who had a terrific run with the willow, had another memorable year as he's the leading run-getter in international cricket in 2018.

The Delhi cricketer has been in a rich vein of form in the ODIs and Tests and recently became fastest to 10000 ODI runs during the series against West Indies. Kohli slammed three consecutive centuries against the Windies in the five-match series and became the first Indian to do so.

The right-handed batsman averages 133.55 in the ODIs in 2018 as he scored 1202 runs in 14 innings. The modern-day batting legend slammed six centuries and three fifties in 2018. He's also ranked No. 1 in the ODIs.

In Tests, he amassed 1063 runs in 10 matches (18 innings). Kohli, who is ranked No. 1 in Tests, averages 59.05 in 2018.

Cricketers, experts and fans took to Twitter to greet the Indian captain on his birthday.

Here's who greeted Kohli and how: