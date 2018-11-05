Cricket

Virat Kohli turns 30: Cricketing fraternity, fans greet India captain on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 5: India captain and nation's heartthrob Virat Kohli is celebrating his 30th birthday on Monday (November 5). The batting sensation will be enjoying the day with his wife Anushka Sharma in Haridwar and Rishikesh as he's been rested for the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

Kohli, who had a terrific run with the willow, had another memorable year as he's the leading run-getter in international cricket in 2018.

The Delhi cricketer has been in a rich vein of form in the ODIs and Tests and recently became fastest to 10000 ODI runs during the series against West Indies. Kohli slammed three consecutive centuries against the Windies in the five-match series and became the first Indian to do so.

The right-handed batsman averages 133.55 in the ODIs in 2018 as he scored 1202 runs in 14 innings. The modern-day batting legend slammed six centuries and three fifties in 2018. He's also ranked No. 1 in the ODIs.

In Tests, he amassed 1063 runs in 10 matches (18 innings). Kohli, who is ranked No. 1 in Tests, averages 59.05 in 2018.

Cricketers, experts and fans took to Twitter to greet the Indian captain on his birthday.

Here's who greeted Kohli and how:

BCCI

BCCI posted a video in which MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem greeted Kohli.

ICC

International Cricket Council also greeted the No. 1 ranked batsman in ODI and Test format.

Anushka Sharma

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also posted an adorable message for her husband on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. Kohli is the one who's breaking the records created by the Master Blaster.

Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated fellow Delhi cricketer in his own witty manner.

VVS Laxman

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter to greet Virat Kohli on his birthday.

Cheteshwar Pujara

India Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara greeted his charismatic captain on his birthday.

Ishant Sharma

India pacer Ishant Sharma posted an image with Kohli and also wrote a message for the skipper.

Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh greeted Virat Kohli on his birthday in this way.

Chennai Super Kings

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings posted an image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli with a witty caption.

Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia posted a video clip of Kohli's first Test ton against Aussies in 2012 which came in Adelaide.

A fan's special message for Kohli

A fan tweeted a list of achievements of Virat Kohli in his 10-year-long career in international cricket.

Suresh Raina

India cricketer Suresh Raina greeted his captain on his birthday.

Mohammad Kaif

Former India cricketer called Kohli as the man with magical stick on his birthday.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 12:46 [IST]
