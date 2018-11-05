Virat Kohli turns 30: Cricketing fraternity, fans greet India captain on his birthday

|
BCCI
BCCI posted a video in which MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem greeted Kohli.
|
ICC
International Cricket Council also greeted the No. 1 ranked batsman in ODI and Test format.
|
Anushka Sharma
Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma also posted an adorable message for her husband on Twitter.
|
Sachin Tendulkar
God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar wished Virat Kohli on his birthday. Kohli is the one who's breaking the records created by the Master Blaster.
|
Virender Sehwag
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulated fellow Delhi cricketer in his own witty manner.
|
VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman took to Twitter to greet Virat Kohli on his birthday.
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
India Test regular Cheteshwar Pujara greeted his charismatic captain on his birthday.
|
Ishant Sharma
India pacer Ishant Sharma posted an image with Kohli and also wrote a message for the skipper.
|
Harbhajan Singh
Veteran India cricketer Harbhajan Singh greeted Virat Kohli on his birthday in this way.
|
Chennai Super Kings
IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings posted an image of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli with a witty caption.
Cricket Australia
Cricket Australia posted a video clip of Kohli's first Test ton against Aussies in 2012 which came in Adelaide.
|
A fan's special message for Kohli
A fan tweeted a list of achievements of Virat Kohli in his 10-year-long career in international cricket.
|
Suresh Raina
India cricketer Suresh Raina greeted his captain on his birthday.
|
Mohammad Kaif
Former India cricketer called Kohli as the man with magical stick on his birthday.