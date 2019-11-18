Virat Kohli wins hearts with his sweet gesture for a special fan after victory in Indore Test

While the team was leaving from the Holkar Stadium after wrapping up the match in just three days, the 31-year-old cricketer stopped and signed an autograph for a specially-abled fan and even posed for a picture with her.

This special gesture from the Indian cricket team's captain made the fan's day.

A Twitter user took to her social media handle and shared the 25-second long video in which Kohli could be seen stopping for 24-year-old Pooja Sharma, who could be seen sporting the blue jersey.

Here is the adorable video:

Fan moment for 24 yrs old, Pooja Sharma. I don't know her myself but the Authorities at Holkar stadium, Indore were kind enough and allowed her to meet Virat ❤ @ViratGang @ViratFanTeam@ViratKohliFC @viratliciousFC#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/80T0O0vDRZ — Akanksha Patodi (@akanksha_patodi) November 16, 2019

Team India, on Saturday (November 16), defeated Bangladesh and took a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Mayank Agarwal, who scored 243 in the match and helped India post 493/6 in their first innings. Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up wickets in both the innings and bundled the Bangladesh outfit out for 150 and 213 in their respective innings. Agarwal was adjudged the player of the match for India in the game for his second double century in four Tests.

The two teams will now move to Kolkata for the second Test match which will be a day-night affair. This is going to be the first pink-ball Test for the two teams.