Virat, Rohit modern-day legends as they've closely followed exploits of Dravid, Ganguly: Sangakkara

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Sangakkara also spoke highly of Indian legends Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid, whose batting exploits were carefully watched and followed by Virat and Rohit.

Praising Dravid and Ganguly, Sangakkara said, "If you look at Rahul and Dada, both of them are orthodox batsmen. They play beautiful cricket shots and are very technically correct, Dravid may be a little bit more so, but the ability to be as destructive with such rate and precision stroke-making is something that has to be really admired."

Commending Kohli and Rohit's talent, the southpaw said, "If you take the modern-day game, India has two of the best players in Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who play orthodox cricket but who are just absolutely destructive in any format of the game. You don't have to muscle the ball or put too much effort or look ugly doing it, they just play good cricket shots and results come."

Praising the consistency of incredibly talented Kohli and Rohit, Sangakkara added, "There is something very special about Virat and Rohit. That fact that rules have changed and maybe run-scoring might have become slightly easier in one-day cricket, but the fact remains that to be so consistent across all formats, he's so consistent in T20 cricket. It's incredibly hard, the volume of cricket that India athletes play.

"So, I think you have to have a lot of respect for Rohit and Virat but understand that it's all because of the players that have gone before and have done all the hard work then as well. So, it's a knock-on effect, so in every era, there's always a defining pair and in the modern era, its Rohit and Virat for India for sure."