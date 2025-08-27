Cricket Virender Sehwag: Asia Cup 2025 the Perfect Stage for Team India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trials By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 2:36 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Mumbai, August 27: With the Asia Cup 2025 set to begin in the UAE, former India opener and cricketing legend Virender Sehwag has expressed supreme confidence in Team India's chances.

In an exclusive interaction with Sony Sports Network, Sehwag reflected on India's recent successes and shared his optimism for the continental tournament.

Having lifted both the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue enter the continental competition as the undisputed powerhouse of world cricket. Sehwag believes this winning momentum will translate seamlessly into the regional tournament.

"We are the reigning world champions. We just won the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, and I am sure that we are the best team in the Asia Cup and hopefully we will win it too," Sehwag asserted with trademark confidence.

Faith in Surya's Leadership

A large part of Sehwag's optimism stems from his faith in Suryakumar Yadav's leadership. The flamboyant batter, who has grown into one of the most feared T20 players, has shown maturity as a leader in recent times. According to Sehwag, this balance of experience and fresh energy will serve India well.

"SKY is leading from the front and he's a top player in the T20 format. Under his captaincy, we've already won a lot of T20 games, and I'm sure we will win the Asia Cup also," he remarked.

Asia Cup as a Testing Ground for World Cup 2026

Sehwag also stressed the strategic importance of the Asia Cup beyond continental glory. With the 2026 T20 World Cup looming, he views the tournament as an invaluable testing ground for India's bench strength.

"This Asia Cup can serve as great preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup. It's an opportunity to test new players and start building a strong squad. There is no better platform to check India's depth," he explained.

Confidence in Selection and Squad Balance

Addressing the often-debated issue of team selection, Sehwag lauded the selectors for their clarity and consistency. He maintained that India has assembled a formidable T20 unit capable of going all the way.

"We have a very good T20 side. Under Surya Kumar Yadav, we've done well, and I am sure the selectors have picked the best possible team. Hopefully, this time, we will lift the Asia Cup," Sehwag said.