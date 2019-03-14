VRV Singh retires from cricket after an injury-hampered career

"I kept trying to make a comeback, but if it was not my ankle, it was my back. You cannot fool around with your body. I had surgeries, rehab ... After 2014, I did not play at all for a few years, but I trained and tried to play in 2018. But I could not make it, so I started thinking about the future," ESPNCricinfo quoted Singh as saying.

"It is not an overnight decision, but once I could not get fit for the 2018-19 season, I thought it made sense to leave. Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) encouraged me a lot, the PCA (Punjab Cricket Association) also backed me, and I gave it my best. But, unfortunately, it didn't happen. So I thought it best to retire and think about what to do next," he added.

The pacer played his last representative game in 2014 for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy in which he was able to take two wickets in the first innings and five wickets in the second innings against Jammu and Kashmir. Singh made his debut for Punjab in 2005 when he was a 21-year-old.