VVS Laxman may step in for Rahul Dravid as India coach for T20I series against SA

So, what has made the BCCI think on those lines, as in two coaches? The Indian Test team is likely to depart to England for the tour mid-lune and the T20I series will clash with that travel schedule.

Hence it is impossible for Dravid to coach the India T20I side against South Africa. So, the BCCI might ask Laxman to take over the head coach role for the series against the Proteas. Laxman is currently in Bangalore as the NCA chief.

India too might have a practice match against English county Leicestershire ahead of the one-off Test against England at Birmingham. This is the suspended Manchester Test because of the Covid-19 outbreak in India camp in last June. India are currently leading the series 2-1.

It may also be recalled that BCCI had appointed Rahul Dravid as temporary white ball coach of India during last year’s tour to Sri Lanka. Then head coach Ravi Shastri was with Team India during the tour of England. Shikhar Dhawan captained India on that tour to Lanka.

The Chetan Sharma-led selection panel will meet soon to pick squads for the tour to England and the home T20I series against South Africa.

The selection panel might give rest to senior stars like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma etc for this series. They are gunning for Hardik Pandya as the captain for the series after his impressive leadership show for Gujarat Titans in the on-going IPL 2022.

Other players like Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Umran Malik, Krunal Pandya etc could get a call up to the India side for this series, as India look to play largely the second line cricketers.

The India Test team might just see the return of Cheteshwar Pujara after his impressive outings in the English county cricket for Sussex. Pujara was dropped for the home Test series against Sri Lanka.