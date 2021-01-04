New Zealand vs Pakistan: VVS Laxman says Kane Williamson is a true role model for any youngster to emulate

The right-handed batsman finished the day unbeaten on 112 as New Zealand reached 286-3, trailing Pakistan by just 11 runs, with Henry Nicholls (89) also not out.

Williamson, who moved top of the ICC rankings for Test batsmen last week, was scratchy early before accelerating. He needed 105 balls to reach his half-century but just another 35 to bring up his ton.

Watching Williamson score consistently in the longer format of the game, former India cricketer VVS Laxman said he is not at all surprised to see the number one-ranked Test batsman doing so well.

"Not at all surprised to see the consistency of Kane Williamson. Unbelievable work ethics and attention to detail while preparing for any match are the reasons behind his success. A true role model for any youngster to emulate," tweeted Laxman.

After top-order batsmen were getting dismissed from the other end, Williamson kept his wickets intact. Williamson along with Henry Nicholls attacked as the day went on and Pakistan had their troubles in the field, the former edging through Shan Masood and Haris Sohail in the slips on 82.

Masood dropped Williamson after the star New Zealander passed his century before Rizwan put down an easy chance off Nicholls - then on 86 - off Shaheen Afridi. Nicholls hurt his calf late in the day but managed to get to stumps alongside Williamson on an excellent day for the Black Caps.

SourceL:Media Release