Wahab Riaz included in Pakistan's 20-man squad for England Tests

The tourists have whittled down their 29-man touring party for the three-match campaign, which begins on August 5 at Old Trafford.

Riaz, 35, is in line for a first Test appearance since October 2018 following his decision last year to take an indefinite break from the format.

Azhar Ali will captain the group, with Babar Azam taking the role of his deputy.

The remaining nine players who flew to England last month will stay on, with many likely to feature during the T20I series which follows the Tests.

Pakistan shortlist 20-player squad for England Tests:

The squad in full:

Azhar Ali (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam ul Haq, Imran Khan Snr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah.