Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Waqar Younis to return home after Pakistan's first Test against New Zealand

By Pti
Waqar Younis to return home after Pakistans first Test against New Zealand
Waqar Younis to return home after Pakistan's first Test against New Zealand

Napier, December 22: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday (December 22) announced that bowling coach Waqar Younis will return home after the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand to be with his family.

The 49-year-old will rejoin the national side in time for the home series against South Africa, which starts with the first Test in Karachi on January 26.

"Waqar had requested the team management to be granted leave so that he can spend additional time with his immediate family, which will be in Lahore before returning to Sydney, Australia, on 17 January," PCB said in a media release.

Pakistan are scheduled to play a two-match Test series against New Zealand from December 26-30 and January 2-7 in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch respectively.

"Considering Waqar has not seen his family since June and that our home series against South Africa, which follows the series against New Zealand, doesn't finish until 14 February, we ... have allowed him to return home early so that he can spend additional time with his wife and children," Pakistan manager Mansoor Rana said.

"If he had returned to Lahore with the side after the second Test, he would have only got a week to spend with them. For all of us, families always come first and we have in the past made similar exemptions so that our team members are able to achieve the correct work-life balance," he added.

Regular skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq have been ruled out of the first Test.

In Babar's absence, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the first Test.

More WAQAR YOUNIS News

 
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BCCI AGM has IPL on top of agenda
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More