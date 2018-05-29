Cricket

Warner, Bancroft to make returns in Darwin

David Warner will make a return in the NT Strike League
Melbourne, May 29: Banned Australia duo David Warner and Cameron Bancroft will make their competitive returns in the NT Strike League in July.

Warner has committed to playing one-day matches on July 21 and 22, while Bancroft will be available for the entire tournament.

The pair are serving suspensions for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, while Warner was given a one-year suspension.

Warner, 31, said he was excited to be playing in the Strike League after visiting Darwin earlier in May.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July," Warner said in a statement.

"I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I'm keen to be part of it."

The NT Strike League features four teams and includes eight Twenty20 games and three 50-over outings per side, played at Marrara Cricket Ground.

