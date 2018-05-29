Warner, Bancroft to make returns in Darwin

Warner has committed to playing one-day matches on July 21 and 22, while Bancroft will be available for the entire tournament.

The pair are serving suspensions for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in March.

Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, while Warner was given a one-year suspension.

Warner, 31, said he was excited to be playing in the Strike League after visiting Darwin earlier in May.

"I'm really looking forward to playing in the Strike League in July," Warner said in a statement.

"I heard so much about the competition while I was in Darwin earlier this month that I'm keen to be part of it."

The NT Strike League features four teams and includes eight Twenty20 games and three 50-over outings per side, played at Marrara Cricket Ground.

Source: OPTA