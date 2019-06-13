Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Warner gives away MoM Award to young Australian fan, wins hearts

By Pti
warner

Taunton, June 13: In a heartwarming gesture, David Warner gave away his Man-of-the-Match award to a young Australian fan after their win over Pakistan in the World Cup here.

ICC World Cup Special Page | Points Table

Warner scored his first international hundred after serving out his ball-tampering ban and guided Australia to a 41-run win over Pakistan on Wednesday. On his way back from the stadium, Warner posed with fans and on meeting a young boy in Australia jersey, the opener gifted his Man-of-the-Match award to the young fan.

David Warner says he feared of not playing for Australia after Sandpaper Gate

"It's really awesome, it feels cool to have that (MoM Award). We were just waving the flag. He just came over and gave it to us," the young fan said.

"We were way outnumbered by Pakistan fans, then it went quiet, then it got noisy again when Pakistan made some runs, and then (Mitchell) Starc came on in the end," said the boy's father.

The dangerous opener has made a successful comeback alongside Steve Smith after serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering. Warner revealed that his innings, which laid the foundation for Australia's win, filled him with both joy and relief after wondering whether he would ever get the chance to enjoy a similar moment ever again.

"Yes, definitely, there was always that going through my mind," nodded the left-hander when asked about the possibility that his hundred in the Boxing Day Test against England in December 2017 might have been his last in the baggy green.

"That's what drove me to keep being as fit as I can, to keep scoring as many runs as I can in the Twenty 20 tournaments I played in, and really enjoy playing in grade cricket. I think going through these tough times and regrouping put myself in the best way to come back into international cricket," Warner said.

More DAVID WARNER News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 13, 2019, 19:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue