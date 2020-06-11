Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wasim Akram feels bowlers could become 'Robots' due to ICC's saliva ban

By Pti

Karachi, June 11: Pakistan legend Wasim Akram feels that bowlers will become "robots" due to ICC's temporary saliva ban as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Bowlers use their saliva or sweat to shine the ball, which helps it move or swing in the air.

Although the ICC has banned saliva, bowlers can still use sweat, but Akram told AFP, "It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without swing."

"It's a quizzical situation for me as I grew up using saliva to shine the ball and to swing it. I am all for precautions in these tough times, so bowlers have to wait for the ball to get old and rough for them to get swing. Sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet," he added.

New Rules: ICC allows COVID-19 substitutes, additional logo on jerseys

Akram also believes that in the absence of saliva, artificial substances can also be used. So he urged officials to keep up their search for an alternative to saliva.

International cricket resumes with England hosting West Indies in a Test series later this month in a biosecure environment. Akram said, people will be able to judge by the outcome of this match.

Akram also feels that cricket is more favourable for batsmen.

Also regarding ball tampering, he said, "When can you tamper the ball? Right from the first over or after 20-25 overs? They will need to sit down and do brainstorming."

More WASIM AKRAM News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 10:34 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue