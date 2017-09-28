WATCH Ben Stokes flooring a chap with a right hook!

Bengaluru, September 28: The video of England all-rounder Ben Stokes getting involved in a street brawl has come out. The Sun released the video and since then it has gone viral.

Stokes was taken into custody by Somerset police ahead of the fourth one-dayer against the West Indies at the Oval which the home side won by six runs under Duckworth/Lewis method.

Video of England cricket superstar Ben Stokes in street brawl where he knocks out some chap.

However, the police released him after interrogation but Stokes missed the one-dayer against the Windies. His team-mate Alex Hales too gave his version to the police about the incident and missed the match against the Caribbeans.

Stokes has been named in the Ashes squad and is England's vice-captain for the tour. However, the Durham all-rounder could land in big trouble as the video has come out and many former cricketers and commentators have asked England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take action against the Durham man.

Noted commentator Alan Wilkins tweeted: "This is horrendous behaviour from an international sportsman."

The incident happened outside a nightclub in Bristol.