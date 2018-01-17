Watch: Irate Virat Kohli snaps at journalists after series defeat

Centurion, January 17: An irate India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday lost his cool and snapped at the scribes after the series defeat against South Africa.

When asked by the mediapersons about fielding the best possible playing XI and his team's overseas record, Kohli was at his combative best.

"What is the best 11?" snapped Kohli when asked if India played the best combination in "sub-continental" conditions at Centurion.

Kohli was next asked about the trend of fielding different teams in all the Test matches under him and whether the team was losing because of too much chopping and changing.

"How many Test matches have we won out of 34? How many have we won? How many have we won? 21 wins (20 actually). Two losses. How many draws? Does it matter? Wherever we play we try to do our best. I'm here to answer your questions, not to fight with you," he countered.

"Look, we have to believe that we are the best side. Even when we came here, if you don't have the belief that you can win the series here, there is no point coming here.

"We have not come here just to participate. And answering your question, how many times did South Africa come into the game in India?" he added.

"Anyway, I have come here to answer the questions, not to fight," Kohli shot back.