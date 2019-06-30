Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Watch: Kohli answer young girl’s question at the pre-match press conference in Birmingham

By
Indias captain Virat Kohli listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference
India's captain Virat Kohli listens to a question from a journalist during a press conference

Birmingham, June 30: India skipper Virat Kohli answered a young girl's question during the pre-match press conference in Birmingham on Saturday (June 29).

CWC 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

On Sunday (June 30), Kohli led India will face England in a crunch World Cup match, which will be titled #OneDay4Children in support of ICC Cricket 4 Good and UNICEF's joint fundraising efforts to offer support to children across the globe.

On the eve of the match, India captain Kohli was introduced by a new media manager in the press room before the start of the press conference.

And the new media manager to everyone's surprise was a little kid, who is part of the project. Kohli stood behind the kid, who introduced the Indian skipper to the audience.

"Hello everyone, we are the playground pundits and we are taking over tomorrow's match to help raise money for 'One Day for Children'. I am Edward, and I'll be your media manager for the day," the kid said.

"I am very excited to introduce India captain Virat Kohli," he further said. "Now here's the first question." The kid then went to sit down and handed the microphone to a kid who asked the first question, which prompted laughter into the room.

"Hi, Virat. I am Neha. Are you excited about tomorrow's match?," a little girl asked the question.

In his reply, Kohli said: "Yes, Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are very excited. It's a very special occassion. It's the first time this is being done and we are very excited to be a part of such a special game, and I hope you are excited to watch the match.

(With inputs from agencies)

More VIRAT KOHLI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 38 - June 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
India
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 86 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 30, 2019, 10:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue