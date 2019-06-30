Watch: Kohli answer young girl’s question at the pre-match press conference in Birmingham

CWC 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

On Sunday (June 30), Kohli led India will face England in a crunch World Cup match, which will be titled #OneDay4Children in support of ICC Cricket 4 Good and UNICEF's joint fundraising efforts to offer support to children across the globe.

On the eve of the match, India captain Kohli was introduced by a new media manager in the press room before the start of the press conference.

And the new media manager to everyone's surprise was a little kid, who is part of the project. Kohli stood behind the kid, who introduced the Indian skipper to the audience.

"Hello everyone, we are the playground pundits and we are taking over tomorrow's match to help raise money for 'One Day for Children'. I am Edward, and I'll be your media manager for the day," the kid said.

A new media manager, question from a little one - What a way to start a pre-match press conference 😊😊



Guest appearance - Skipper @imVkohli 😉😉😁 #TeamIndia #CWC19 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/eRfjbTdFp7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

"I am very excited to introduce India captain Virat Kohli," he further said. "Now here's the first question." The kid then went to sit down and handed the microphone to a kid who asked the first question, which prompted laughter into the room.

"Hi, Virat. I am Neha. Are you excited about tomorrow's match?," a little girl asked the question.

In his reply, Kohli said: "Yes, Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are very excited. It's a very special occassion. It's the first time this is being done and we are very excited to be a part of such a special game, and I hope you are excited to watch the match.

(With inputs from agencies)