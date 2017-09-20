Watch: MS Dhoni sharpens shooting skills as rain washes out practice session in Kolkata

Cricket
Former India captain MS Dhoni displayed his shooting skills with the gun as rain washed out practice session in Kolkata.
Kolkata, Sep 20: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not only a seasoned campaigner on the field of cricket but also an ace shooter.

Dhoni, who is a designated Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army, went to the Kolkata Police Training School, where he put the Kolkata Police officials with his accuracy with the gun.

As the practice session at the Eden Gardens was called off due to rain, the former Indian skipper decided to go to the shooting range in central Kolkata on Tuesday (September 19).

The Kolkata Police posted on their Facebook page: "The great MS Dhoni takes some time off to practice his shooting skills at our state of the art shooting range this afternoon at Police Training School. His accuracy is breathtaking."

A top Kolkata police official said Dhoni not only shot in the range but inspired the Kolkata Police recruits with a pep-talk during his visit in the afternoon.

"It's great to host Dhoni for the second time. He's an extraordinary marksman and inspired us all," the top Kolkata Police official who accompanied Dhoni told PTI. "It's a state of art shooting range at PTS and Dhoni shot both in the 10m and 25 ranges."

The 36-year-old might be spending time off the field, but his opponents are busy making strategies against him. Australian bowlers are making plans to counter Dhoni's change in his batting style.

Later in the day, Australian spinner Adam Zampa told media persons,"We need Dhoni's wicket badly. He has been now the crunch man in the Indian team."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 23:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 20, 2017
