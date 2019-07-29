We are feeding on lies: Virat Kohli ridicules reports of a rift with Rohit Sharma

'Dressing room atmosphere fine'

Addressing the media in Mumbai on Monday, Kohli said, "I have heard a lot of things from the outside, If the atmosphere was not right then we would not have been able to come on top of ODI."

"We wouldn't have had the kind of performances we've had if the dressing room atmosphere wasn't a good one. The kind of performances we've had is only possible due to the camaraderie, trust, and understanding in our team."

"You enter the dressing room and witness for yourself the kind of healthy atmosphere that's there. The lies are made to look believable."

'Me and Rohit never had issues'

Asked if the entire episode makes the situation awkward, Kohli said, "If I don't like a person you will see that on my face. I have always praised Rohit. We have had no issues. I don't know who is benefitting from this. we want to bring India cricket on top. You can't play with that kind of passion if players don't get along," Kohli added further.

Shastri rubbishes reports of rift

Team's head coach Ravi Shastri claimed that no individual is bigger than the team and results this team has achieved couldn't be possible if there was a rift.

"The way this team plays, no individual is bigger than the team. The amount of consistency India has achieved would not be possible with rifts and all that nonsense," added head coach Ravi Shastri.