We are not thinking too far ahead right now: Marcus Stoinis

On the team plan during middle-overs: A big part of the plan was that we don't lose another wicket and had to make sure we took the game deep. We both knew that if we waited then come the last 20-24 balls we'd have a good chance to score a lot of runs.

On the change in approach that's led to winning: In cricket, the type of game that it often is, only little things need to change. When you lose a couple of games sometimes you play to try to not lose rather than trying to express yourselves. It takes certain individuals to turn that around and we've had a few guys stand up who've made runs and take wickets. We've won some close games as well which has given everyone confidence. We all know we are good players, every player in the IPL knows that they are good players. Every team is good. If you bring the right attitude to the ground every single time then it gives you the best chance of winning.

On his role when AB De Villiers was batting: The plan was pretty much to put the thought away a little bit. You look at the scoreboard and you are on something like 20 off 24 balls or something. But if you've got the plan you are doing it for the team and you have to trust it. Fortunatey, AB was at the other end as well. But yeah, we just wanted to make sure that we consolidated and built a partnership and fortunately we did it.

On thinking about play-off qualification: I hope we don't change anything. I don't think we need to. We can't do much now apart from just win games. That's the only focus. We now go to Delhi, and that's the next bridge. We're fortunate we are in a position where we can't think too far ahead anyways so you just go, express yourself, trust what you are doing and have fun.