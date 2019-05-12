Centurion Ambris stars as West Indies record highest successful ODI run chase

Ireland recorded their fifth-highest ODI total, with Andy Balbirnie making 135 off 124 deliveries and sharing a 146-run union with Paul Stirling (77) to lift the hosts to 327-5 in the first innings at Malahide.

But Ambris, who was not included in West Indies' Cricket World Cup squad, blasted a career-high 148 off 125 deliveries, hitting 19 fours and one six before succumbing to a Boyd Rankin (3-65) slow ball.

The Windies required 76 from their last 10 overs and Jonathan Carter (43 not out) and captain Jason Holder (36) upped the tempo to round off a memorable win with 13 balls remaining.

Having walked in early following James McCollum's dismissal for just five, Balbirnie anchored Ireland's innings.

Balbirnie swiftly settled into his rhythm, striking 11 fours and four sixes in total, with Stirling keeping pace at the other end with a string of boundaries.

The partnership came to an end when Stirling edged to fine leg off Shannon Gabriel, who removed William Porterfield in his next over, but Ireland's platform was established and Kevin O'Brien (63 off 40) and Mark Adair (25no) set West Indies a target of 328.

Ambris wasted little time in proving his quality in just his fourth ODI appearance, cruising to 50 off just 43 deliveries.

The dismissals of Shai Hope (30) and Darren Bravo (17) did not put Ambris off, and - with Roston Chase (46) ticking over at the other end - the opener brought up his maiden ODI century with a delicate cut towards deep point.

CENTURY! Sunil Ambris scores his first international century for @windiescricket. Well played!pic.twitter.com/t0GCPA6Ne7 — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) May 11, 2019

Carter and Holder took the initiative after Ambris fell, ensuring West Indies successfully chased a total of over 300 for just the second time in their ODI history.