Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Centurion Ambris stars as West Indies record highest successful ODI run chase

By Opta
West Indies Sunil Ambris blasted a career-high 148 off 125 deliveries
West Indies' Sunil Ambris blasted a career-high 148 off 125 deliveries

Malahide, May 12: Sunil Ambris' superb 148 inspired West Indies to their highest successful run chase in an ODI as they saw off Ireland by five wickets to go top of the tri-series table on Saturday (May 11).

Ireland recorded their fifth-highest ODI total, with Andy Balbirnie making 135 off 124 deliveries and sharing a 146-run union with Paul Stirling (77) to lift the hosts to 327-5 in the first innings at Malahide.

But Ambris, who was not included in West Indies' Cricket World Cup squad, blasted a career-high 148 off 125 deliveries, hitting 19 fours and one six before succumbing to a Boyd Rankin (3-65) slow ball.

1
45457

The Windies required 76 from their last 10 overs and Jonathan Carter (43 not out) and captain Jason Holder (36) upped the tempo to round off a memorable win with 13 balls remaining.

Having walked in early following James McCollum's dismissal for just five, Balbirnie anchored Ireland's innings.

Balbirnie swiftly settled into his rhythm, striking 11 fours and four sixes in total, with Stirling keeping pace at the other end with a string of boundaries.

The partnership came to an end when Stirling edged to fine leg off Shannon Gabriel, who removed William Porterfield in his next over, but Ireland's platform was established and Kevin O'Brien (63 off 40) and Mark Adair (25no) set West Indies a target of 328.

Ambris wasted little time in proving his quality in just his fourth ODI appearance, cruising to 50 off just 43 deliveries.

The dismissals of Shai Hope (30) and Darren Bravo (17) did not put Ambris off, and - with Roston Chase (46) ticking over at the other end - the opener brought up his maiden ODI century with a delicate cut towards deep point.

Carter and Holder took the initiative after Ambris fell, ensuring West Indies successfully chased a total of over 300 for just the second time in their ODI history.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 1:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue