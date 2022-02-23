West Indies call up uncapped Anderson Phillip for first England Test

Phillip was rewarded for a strong start to the West Indies Championship with Trinidad and Tobago, taking a competition-leading 12 wickets at an average of 14.25 in the opening two rounds.

His only previous international appearance came in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Antigua last March.

Windies lead selector Desmond Haynes said: "Anderson Phillip bowled extremely well and was very impressive in the first two rounds of the West Indies Championship, and we decided to give him an opportunity in the Test squad to face England.

"He has been around the squad before in white-ball cricket, so he has some experience at the international level."

Impressive displays with the bat in the regional first-class competition have earned opening batsman John Campbell a recall, too. He made 127 for Jamaica against Barbados at Kensington Oval last week.

Chase and Hope are among a group of players who have been dropped following the 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka at the end of last year.

Rahkeem Cornwall, Jeremy Solozano and Jomel Warrican have also been left out, while Shannon Gabriel is absent for the match in Antigua that begins on March 8 due to a hamstring injury.

Haynes added: "I expect us to be very competitive against England. This should be a very exciting series, with a lot of players who are out to make their mark.

"We have a squad that has some experienced players, as well as some exciting young players, and we expect them to equip themselves well and do the job."

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite, Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.