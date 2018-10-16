West Indies coach Stuart Law suspended for two ODIs against India

This meant that Law's accumulated demerit points reached four within a 24-month period leading to the two-match ban. Consequently, Law has been suspended from the ODIs against India in Guwahati and Visakhapatnam on October 21 and 24

respectively.

ALSO READ: STUART LAW RESIGNS AS WI COACH

During the Hyderabad Test against India on Sunday (October 14), Law was found guilty of breaching Level 2 Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match, irrespective of when such criticism or inappropriate comment is made".

As Law had received a 25 per cent fine and one demerit point during the final day's play in the Dominica Test against Pakistan in May 2017, with the addition of these three demerit points, he has reached the threshold of four demerit points, which, pursuant to article 7.6 of the Code, have now been converted into two suspension points.

West Indies coach Stuart Law suspended for two ODIs #IndvWIhttps://t.co/x9QEEciEgU — ICC Media (@ICCMediaComms) October 16, 2018

The incident on Sunday (October 14) happened when Stuart Law, following the dismissal of Kieran Powell, went to the TV umpire's room and made inappropriate comments. He then walked to the fourth umpire's area and, in the presence of the players, again directed inappropriate comments at the fourth official.

On Monday (October 15), Law admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the ICC Match Referees panel and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Ian Gould, third umpire Nigel Llong, all from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, and fourth official Nitin Menon.