Brathwaite to lean on Holder as he leads Windies in third Test

Holder was banned for one game due to a slow over rate during the 10-wicket success in the second Test in Antigua - a result which secured the Windies' series victory.

Brathwaite is the man to step up in the skipper's absence but the opening batsman expects Holder to remain an influential presence within the home dressing room in St Lucia.

"Of course, he's the leader of the group. His voice will be crucial for us," Brathwaite told reporters ahead of the Test starting on Saturday.

"He'll still be there, we are a family and we'll support each and every one. It'll be the same, obviously I'm captain for this game but he'll be around."

And Brathwaite is all too aware that the Windies can ill-afford to be slow in bowling their overs.

"We have to do that, we can't keep being behind and losing our captain so it's something we have a plan for and we can't let it happen again.

"I wouldn't say it's Shan , as a team all the fielders can get around faster, we have to improve on it."

Asked what sort of statement a 3-0 scoreline would send around the world, Brathwaite replied: " West Indies cricket is strong.

"We're aiming for consistency. We won the series and we're aiming to win the third , we need to be consistent - that's one of the main things for us."