West Indies shake off stumble to dig in for Antigua draw with England

The home side finished on 147-4 after recovering from what was a parlous position of 67-4, having been set a nominal 286 for victory at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

In keeping with the match as a whole, wickets were largely hard to come by, and it would have taken something unusual for England to snatch a lead in the three-match series.

Jack Leach did his best to force a result, taking 3-57 in 30.1 overs, while Ben Stokes took 1-24 and seemed never to give up hope, but the anticipated draw became a reality shortly after 5:30pm local time.

England's Zak Crawley was unbeaten on 117 overnight but soon perished on Saturday, bowled for 121 by a yorker from Jason Holder.

England captain Root converted his 84 not out at the start of play into a 24th Test century before falling for 109 as Alzarri Joseph mowed down his stumps.

The tourists were after quick runs and went from 217-1 to 349-6 before declaring, knowing that by that stage there was no danger of West Indies winning the match, while giving themselves just the slightest hope.

Stokes fancied the job, and Leach dutifully put in a long shift, with the pitch offering little to the England quicks.

Kraigg Brathwaite fell to Stokes for 33 with the score at 59, and that set in motion 10 overs of unforeseen carnage, with West Indies also losing John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood as Leach accounted for each man.

West Indies were rattled, but Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder restored stability with a gutsy fifth-wicket stand, meaning these teams head to Bridgetown on level terms. A pitch that offers substantially more to the pacemen might be in order for that match.

Leach almost spins England into winning position

Leach bowled 43.3 overs in the first innings and was again the man England repeatedly turned to when West Indies came out to bat again. He stuck to his task competently and had his flurry of wickets that momentarily looked like being the start of something big.

But this was the most batsman-friendly of wickets, and the draw was as good as inevitable from early on in this match.

Was it wise to go the distance?

There was plenty to admire about Stokes charging in, his puppy-like enthusiasm very much continuing even as the task became forlorn. Root could have proposed an early handshake, but England's skipper was not in that sort of mood.

This England team, stung by their Ashes walloping, perhaps felt there was a miracle coming in Antigua, but Stokes was beginning to look a little uncomfortable as the overs clicked by.

There was no doubt Stokes wanted to persist, given he gives short shrift to the idea of a lost cause, but taking even the slightest risk with the all-rounder seemed a risky exercise.