West Indies training camp hit by COVID-19; Jamaican pacer Marquino Mindley tests positive

"In accordance with the medical protocols established with the St Lucian Ministry of Health, Mindley, who is currently asymptomatic, will now self-isolate in his hotel room under the supervision of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Medical Team until he returns two back-to-back negative results.

"All other members of the training squad and coaching team were re-tested and isolated in their rooms, with training cancelled for the weekend. All of these training squad and coaching team members have now tested negative following their repeat tests and the squad will train in small groups starting on Monday 24 May, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground," said the West Indies Cricket release on Sunday (May 23).



The West Indies red ball training camp is being held in a bio-secure environment ahead of the ICC World Test Championship two-match series against South Africa, scheduled to start on June 10.



CWI continues to work with all the regional governments and CARPHA to encourage and assist all squad members to get vaccinated. To date, 43 members of West Indies Men's playing and coaching staff have received vaccination doses.