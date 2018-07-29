West Indies vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Tamim Iqbal century sets up long-awaited away win for Bangla

Scorecard

The Windies ensured it would be winner-takes-all in Saturday's decider after securing a narrow three-run success on Wednesday (July 25), but the hosts could not quite complete the turnaround in Basseterre.

Tamim made 103 from 124 balls, including seven fours and two sixes, to underpin Bangladesh's 301-6 having won the toss and elected to bat.

Mahmudullah (67 not out from 49) and Mashrafe Mortaza (36 off 25) provided late impetus on top of Tamim's foundation, and the Tigers managed to take wickets at frequent enough intervals to ensure three half-centuries from the Windies' order were in vain.

Chris Gayle got the home side off to a typically bullish start, blasting six boundaries and five maximums in his 66-ball 73, while Shai Hope added a patient 64 from 94 before Rovman Powell's unbeaten 74 off just 41 late in the piece ultimately went without reward as the chase fell short on 283-6.

The victory - Bangladesh's first on the road since a 4-1 win over Zimbabwe in 2009 - was a measure of revenge for the tourists, who suffered two hammerings to lose the Test series 2-0, while West Indies will hope to return to winning ways in the first of three Twenty20 contests on Tuesday.

