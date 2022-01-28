West Indies vs England: CWI denies rumours of rift between captain Kieron Pollard and players

West Indies are playing a five-match T20I series under Pollard against England, and are currently leading 2-1. The CWI stated that the whole talk has no truth in it, and is “unfounded and mischievous allegations.”

“The Cricket West Indies (CWI) is aware that earlier today, voice notes were circulated on social media, and in sections of the regional broadcast media, suggesting that there is a rift within the West Indies Senior Men’s team.

“Contrary to the unsubstantiated statements, containing unfounded and mischievous allegations, CWI is satisfied that there is no discord between the Team Captain and any member of the West Indies team,” the CWI said in a statement.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt said: “I view this as a malicious attack on the credibility of the West Indies Captain, designed to sow division within our team that has just recorded three very impressive T20I performances against very strong opponents, including two outstanding wins and one heroic comeback to get within one run of victory."

Skerrritt further said: “This clear attempt by well-known mischief makers to discredit the Captain and to derail the Team’s momentum in the ongoing Betway T20I Series should not be tolerated or encouraged.”

West Indies lead England 2-1 in the five-match T20 International Series at Kensington Oval in Barbados, the fourth and fifth matches of the series will be played at the same venue on Saturday (January 29) and Sunday (January 30).

Morgan to miss T20Is

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the last two T20Is against the West Indies with an injury. Morgan had already missed the third T20I on Wednesday which the home side won to take a 2-1 lead in the series. All-rounder Moeen Ali will lead England in the 3rd and 4th T20Is.