"What Virat Kohli is for India, Kane Williamson is for New Zealand," says Parthiv Patel

Patel - who retired from international cricket last year - highlighted the importance of Kohli and Williamson for their respective teams and they are going to play a very important role in the English conditions.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show GAME PLAN, Patel said: "What Virat Kohli is for India, we're talking for Kane Williamson for New Zealand. Someone who is very experienced, someone who knows how to play in the English conditions, he has done really well against England in England, and plus his ability to play really late.

Patel - who played 25 Tests, 38 ODIs and 2 T20Is - also praised the batting techniques of Kohli and Williamson suggested the bowlers will have to bowl really well to earn their prized wickets.

"I think, especially when you are playing in England, that makes a huge difference. You have got to play under your eye line all the time, so to get him out, you've got to bowl really well against him. You have to make sure you are hitting the areas more often than not. The ability which he has - with correct defence and is always decisive about his footwork," the southpaw added further.

India will be locking horns with New Zealand on WTC Final, starting June 18 and June 22.