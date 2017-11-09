When Dhoni played football with NZ cricketers

Bengaluru, November 9: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's passion for football is quite well-known.

It came out in the open once again when Dhoni and New Zealand cricketers engaged themselves in a game of indoor football/volleyball in the rain affected third T20I in Thiruvananathapuram.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill posted the video in his Instagram of the game that also features Manish Pandey and Tom Bruce.

What do you do in a rain delay? Play soccer volleyball with @tombruce42 @msdhoni and… https://t.co/IEBUmezDkO — Martin Guptill (@Martyguptill) November 8, 2017

However, the friendly nature of the contest was limited to the indoor game.

India won the rain-affected game to clinch the T20I series 2-1, the same margin they won the ODI series as well.

Batting first, India limped to 67 in the stipulated eight overs. But their bowlers held nerves to limit the Kiwis to 61 to give the hosts a six-run win.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal were the star performers for India with the ball.