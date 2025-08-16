Cricket When Irfan Pathan Owned Shahid Afridi: Former India Star Recalls Heated Exchange With Pakistan Legend By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 12:02 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is known for his sharp views on cricket and his fearless interactions on social media. Recently, he shared a rather amusing yet heated episode from his playing days, involving none other than former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

In an interview with Lallantop, Pathan revealed that the incident took place during India's 2006 tour of Pakistan. Players from both sides were travelling together on a flight from Karachi to Lahore when Afridi tried to tease him.

"During the 2006 tour, we were travelling by flight from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came and placed his hand on my head, messing up my hair. He asked me, 'How are you kid?' I said, 'Tu kab se mera baap ban gaya? (Since when have you become my father?)'," Pathan recalled.

According to him, the banter quickly escalated as Afridi responded with abusive words. Pathan stressed that Afridi's behaviour was childish and that they were never friends. "The childish behaviour was actually his. He was not my friend. After that, Afridi said some abusive words to me. His seat was right next to mine," he said.

What followed next was a humorous twist to the fiery exchange. Pathan was seated beside Abdul Razzaq and casually began asking him about the varieties of meat available in Pakistan. "Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me about the different kinds of meat. Then I asked if dog meat was available. Afridi was sitting right there. Razzaq was shocked to hear this and said, 'Hey Irfan, why are you saying this?'" Pathan shared.

Pathan then delivered the final punch that left Afridi silenced. "I said, 'He (Afridi) has eaten dog meat, he has been barking for a long time.' After that, Afridi couldn't say anything. Whatever he might have said, I would have just said, 'Look, he is barking again.' After this, he remained silent throughout the flight."

The former Indian all-rounder concluded by saying Afridi never attempted to pick a verbal fight with him again, as he realised he could not win.