When Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh's April fool's prank helped Sourav Ganguly regain his form

Indian Cricket was going through a turmoil when he took over the reins as Indian captain but his leadership skills helped the Men In Blue regain the trust of the fans with their brilliance in the field.

The current president of the BCCI said he was upset with the behaviour of his teammates when he entered the dressing room after the press conference.

"I was a little disappointed because I wasn't scoring runs. As I entered the dressing room, the team members got together led by Sachin (Tendulkar) and Harbhajan Singh and were saying that they are very disappointed with what I said about the team in the media. I said, what did I say -- I was very sensitive at the time. They said that there were reports in the newspapers that you were not happy with the way the team has played," Ganguly said during an interaction for Unacademy, as quoted by IANS.

Ganguly recalled he was annoyed with their behaviour and also offered to quit as a captain. It was then his teammates revealed that he was being pranked.

"I said if you guys feel that I will get upset about (the team not playing well) and I did something wrong, I am ready to resign today and I am ready for somebody else to take the captaincy. I said that and went and sat on my chair. A couple of minutes went away and I saw everybody jumping with laughter. I was really upset then and a little bit shocked at what I had just heard from the team. And then Harbhajan jumped up and said April Fool," Ganguly recalled.

He went on saying that incident helped him get his confidence back for he had realised that his teammates support him. Ganguly said the incident really opened him up.

"That I think worked well for me because I went and played well in the series. It just showed me how much my players cared. I wasn't scoring runs and they wanted me to feel good and believe that they will be there for me in my difficult times. It really opened me up," he said.