When Sourav Ganguly entered Sri Lankan dressing room to ask them not to make a big deal, reveals Kumar Sangakkara

By

New Delhi, July 12: Former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has revealed an incident when former India captain Sourav Ganguly came into their dressing room urging his opponents to not create an issue.

During the 2002 Champions Trophy final, Ganguly had a verbal spat with Russell Arnold and the Indian captain invited some demerit points. The India skipper who had the habit of slow over-rate would have been penalised by the umpires and match referee. It was then the Indian skipper entered the Lankan dressing room to check that they are on the same page.

"I remember one very specific incident in a one-day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him," Sangakkara said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

"Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance, he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay."

The 2002 Champions Trophy was shared between India and Sri Lanka after rain played spoilsport.

They might have been rivals on the field, but Sangakkara and Ganguly have been good friends off it. The former wicketkeeper-batsman is believed to share a healthy relationship with him.

"I did get to know Dada quite well over the years and I really enjoyed speaking to Dada on everything, whether it was about playing cricket or captaincy. I got to know Dada a lot more intimately," Sangakkara said.

"Dada was a very practical man. He understood exactly what he could and how far he could push it on the field. But off the field, he is a fantastic guy. I have had a great time in conversations with him at various times over meals and he was a guy I really respected both on and off the field."

Story first published: Sunday, July 12, 2020, 19:49 [IST]
