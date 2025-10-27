Who can Open the Batting as Pratika Rawal replacement? Mithali Raj names This India player ahead of Semifinal

Could Have Been Fatal! Shreyas Iyer in ICU After Rib Cage Injury Against Australia

Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 14:55 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India's semifinal lineup against Australia faces uncertainty as opener Pratika Rawal continues to recover from a right ankle injury sustained during fielding against Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium.

Former India captain Mithali Raj has voiced her perspective on possible batting adjustments, suggesting that Harleen Deol could be elevated to open with Smriti Mandhana if Rawal remains unavailable for the match on Thursday. Mithali Raj, discussing the situation on JioStar, evaluated India's possible strategies.

"The question now is who opens with Smriti if Pratika isn't fit to take the field on the 30th. The first option could be promoting number three, Harleen, since she's often walked in early and is comfortable facing the new ball," Mithali said.

She argued that the group stage encounter versus Bangladesh would have been an ideal setting for Harleen to forge an opening partnership with Mandhana in anticipation of Rawal's absence.

"Ideally, today was a great opportunity for Harleen to open and build that equation with Smriti, assuming Pratika might not be available. If Pratika is fit, the same batting line-up continues," she added.

In Rawal's absence, the Indian team experimented by sending Amanjot Kaur to open against Bangladesh, a decision that puzzled Mithali.

"But sending Amanjot to open was something I didn't quite understand. Yes, she needed some time out in the middle, but perhaps she could've slotted in at number three instead of opening," she explained.

Rawal's injury occurred during a crucial moment-her right foot got caught in the damp outfield at deep midwicket, leading to a twisted ankle on the final ball of the 21st over. The medical team is closely monitoring her condition, and her participation in the semifinal will hinge on her recovery progress. Rawal has been a standout performer in the tournament, racking up 308 runs from six innings at an impressive average of 51.33, which includes a century. Her absence would be a significant setback to India's top-order stability.

India's final selection for the opening slot opposite Smriti Mandhana will depend on Rawal's fitness assessment ahead of Thursday. If she is ruled out, the team may opt for Harleen Deol's promotion as advocated by Mithali Raj.