Who is Mitchell Starc’s wife Alyssa Healy? Discover the heartwarming journey of these two Aussie cricket stars

Mitchell Starc's wife Alyssa Healy
Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025
By Siddhika Prajapati

oi-Siddhika Prajapati

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy's love story is a tale forged on cricket pitches from childhood to adulthood. The Australian cricket stars reportedly met at nine years old, initially rivals, then teammates, and eventually partners.

Per 9Honey, Starc admitted back in 2013 that he "took a bit of a liking to the little blonde keeper." Healy confirmed they "probably got together around 18," after a casual hangout turned into something more. Married since 2016, their relationship thrives despite busy schedules and friendly competitions like the infamous 'Stealy Cup' golf matches.

How Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy's Relationship Began

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy's journey started early in Sydney's Northern District Junior Cricket Association. Competing at age nine, their connection quickly evolved when they joined the same team coached by Starc's dad, Paul.

Despite years of being teammates and friends, Starc revealed that he definitely took a "bit of a liking to the little blonde keeper." Their relationship quietly blossomed during their teens. Healy told the Sydney Morning Herald that they "probably got together around 18... It was no real romantic story." Starc added:

"It felt a bit weird asking but it was like, 'Are we dating now?' It just happened."

Their early years set the foundation for a partnership both on and off the field, grounded in friendship and mutual respect.

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy: Balancing Marriage, Cricket, and Competition

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy's marriage, sealed in 2016, stands strong amid the demands of international cricket. They've crafted a unique dynamic, combining love and rivalry. Their yearly golf contest, the 'Stealy Cup,' is a prime example. "We play a fair bit of golf, and we take it relatively seriously," Starc informed Sydney Morning Herald. The competitive spark fuels their bond beyond cricket pitches.

However, juggling two cricket careers isn't easy. Starc noted, "It's hard enough juggling one cricket schedule let alone two... We're used to having a relationship through a phone." Despite limited time together, they cherish the moments they share. Starc reflected, "We'd like to actually spend some time together."

With a love story rooted in childhood friendship and matured through shared passions and challenges, Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy continue to inspire as one of cricket's golden couples. What do you think keeps their relationship strong through the whirlwind of sports? Drop your thoughts below!