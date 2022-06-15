Who Is Rahul Tripathi: Son of a Colonel, Maths Degree Holder, Hitter of 6 Sixes -- All you need to know

But Rahul Tripathi missed the bus because the selectors stuck with the tried and tested for the big series.

However, Tripathi got his maiden call up to the India team on Wednesday (June 15), as the big wigs drafted him into the squad to face Ireland in 2 T20Is later this month away from home.

Tripathi is a known figure in Indian domestic circuit, and the familiarity has been accentuated by his exploits in the IPL over the years.

So who is Rahul Tripathi? Here is a quick profile.

1. Profile

Name: Rahul Tripathi

Age: 31

Birthplace: Ranchi.

Domestic team: Maharashtra.

IPL teams: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiant, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Batting style: Right-hand

2. Stats

First-Class record: M: 47, R: 2540, Avg: 33.86, 100: 7, 50s: 13.

List A Record: M: 43, R: 1209, Avg: 31, 100: 1, 50s: 8.

T20 Record: M: 118, R: 2628, Avg: 27.09, 50s: 16, SR: 134.01.

IPL stats: M: 76, R: 1798, SR: 140.80, 50s: 10

IPL 2022 Stats: M: 14, R: 413, SR: 158.24, SR: 3.

3 Interesting facts

1 Rahul Tripathi is the son of an Army Colonel and his father played state junior cricket for Uttar Pradesh.

2 Rahul Tripathi’s early days as a child was in Srinagar as his dad was posted in Jammu & Kashmir.

3 Rahul Tripathi later returned to Pune and enrolled to Deccan Gymkhana for formal cricketing training.

4 Rahul Tripathi is a Bsc degree holder in Maths and his lowest score in that subject is 98.

5 While playing for RPS in the IPL 2017, their captain Steve Smith spotted the talent of Rahul Tripathi and promoted him to opener / top order from middle-order and wanted to compliment a classic batsman like Ajinkya Rahane with his bold stroke-play. Since then, Tripathi batted higher up the order often.

6. Rahul Tripathi had hit 6 sixes in an over twice in local cricket.