Cricket Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 9:39 [IST]

In a tragic incident that has shocked the cricketing world, three Afghan cricketers were among eight people killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed the deaths on Saturday, expressing deep sorrow and announcing the country's withdrawal from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the ACB said it "expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime." The board identified the victims as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who were among those killed in Urgun district. Seven others were reportedly injured in the airstrike.

According to ACB, the players had travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to take part in a friendly cricket match earlier in the day. Upon returning home to Urgun, they were struck during a local gathering.

Promising Talents Gone Too Soon

Kabeer, a budding cricketer from Urgun district, was considered a rising talent in Afghanistan's domestic circuit. Though little is publicly known about his career, local reports suggest he had shown considerable promise in regional tournaments.

Not much is known about Sibghatullah Atal, but he was part of the team that went to play a friendly match in Sharana. A budding cricketer, who had lot to offer, gone too soon.

Haroon Khan, born on March 15, 2006, was a promising right-handed batter from Kabul. Having played in domestic, List A, and first-class matches, Haroon was beginning to make a name for himself in Afghanistan's youth cricket setup.

Calling their deaths a "great loss" for Afghanistan's sporting fraternity, the ACB extended condolences to their families and the people of Paktika province. The board said it "stands in solidarity with the victims' families" and would "pray for the departed souls."

The airstrike, reported by Tolo News, occurred despite a 48-hour ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan. The attack has reignited tensions between the two neighbours, with Kabul condemning it as a violation of the truce agreed upon just days earlier.