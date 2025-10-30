Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures List, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Cricket Who will India play in Women's World Cup 2025 Final? Opponent, Venue, Schedule - All You Need To Know By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 22:44 [IST]

The Indian Women team have defied the odds to beat Australia and book their place in the Women's World Cup 2025 final.

On Thursday (October 31), Jemimah Rodrigues played an epic knock as her scintillating century overcame the humongous challenge against the mighty Aussies at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing a mammoth target of 339 runs, the home team had a stormy start, as Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma failed early. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah started the onslaught and stitched a mammoth partnership of 167 runs for 3rd wicket, thus propelling them ahead in the run chase. Although Harmanpreet fell for 89, Jemimah continued and took India over the finish line. Jemimah stayed unbeaten on 127 as India won the match by 5 wickets in a famous night in Navi Mumbai in one of the greatest run chases in the history of the game.

Who will India play in the Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal?

India will be up against South Africa in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, who beat England in the other semifinal.

In Guwahati, South Africa crushed England by 125 runs to reach their first-ever World Cup final. Captain Laura Wolvaardt starred with a brilliant 169, propelling SA to 319/7. Defending the total, Marizanne Kapp took 5 wickets, as England struggled to 194 all out. Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50) resisted briefly but couldn't prevent a comprehensive South African victory.

Women's World Cup 2025 Final - All You Need To Know

Here's a look at the Women's World Cup 2025 final, as India and South Africa take on each other. The final will determine only the third-ever World Cup-winning team, as previous editions have been won only by England or Australia.

Teams: India Women vs South Africa Women

Date: Sunday, November 2

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase