Why AB de Villiers lied to Danielle while proposing to her!

AB de Villiers asked photographers and video men to pose as security guards while the South African took Danielle to Taj Mahal to propose to her during the 2013 IPL.

"That was a very special time in my life. I surprised Danielle completely, she would have never thought about it. And could not have done it at a more special place than that. About a couple of months, leading up to the IPL, I was obviously planning, got the ring and all of that. And I decided to do it there.

And once I got to the IPL. I got 'security guards', who were actually photographers and videographers, to film the whole thing," De Villiers said in an interaction during the web series What the Duck.

Recalling the sequence of events that led to his proposal, De Villiers said: "I remember what Virat told me when I got back, he's like you're raising the bar way too high for us. But I think he did a pretty good job now with Anushka."

AB de Villier's childhood hero Jonty Rhodes, who was also a part of the episode, revealed the reasons behind him naming his daughter India.

"Well, my fame was receding and guys like ABD taking all the limelight so I just steal it little bit. My wife said, being a Yoga teacher, she follows Vedanta philosophy. So for her naming India was for very different reasons to me," Rhodes said.

"My naming India is that I spent 8 seasons here in Mumbai with Mumbai Indians as the fielding coach. My first season was in South Africa, so for 8 years where we based in town and every day that you walk outside your door, you get something different, you experience something different. I think that was the key for me now as a coach who was seeing more and more of India," said Rhodes.