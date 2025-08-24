Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

Cricket Why did Cheteshwar Pujara announce Retirement from 'All Forms of Indian Cricket'? Where will he play next? By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:10 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's most dependable and respected Test cricketers, has officially announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday (August 24).

The 37-year-old made this announcement on his social media, expressing deep gratitude for the honor of representing India. He wrote, "Wearing the Indian jersey, singing the anthem, and trying my best each time I stepped on the field - it's impossible to put into words what it truly meant. But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude, I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket".

Pujara's illustrious career spanned over a decade, featuring 103 Test matches and 5 ODIs for India since his debut in 2010. He amassed 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties, often anchoring the Indian batting lineup in challenging overseas conditions. His last Test appearance was in the World Test Championship final against Australia in June 2023.

What Does Retirement from All Forms of Indian Cricket Mean?

Pujara's retirement statement specifically mentions retirement from "all forms of Indian cricket," meaning his participation in Indian domestic and international cricket under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is over. However, this retirement does not necessarily prohibit him from playing cricket outside India or in non-Indian leagues.

Although it is unconfirmed, Pujara can still play in overseas domestic leagues such as those in Sri Lanka, Canada, the UAE, or other countries that feature franchise-based cricket competitions or domestic tournaments. The BCCI has a cooling off period for all Indian players to participate in overseas leagues and franchise tournaments, and Pujara is likely to take part in some of them in coming years.

He could also participate in legends or veterans leagues that are increasingly popular in various cricket-playing nations. Beyond playing, Pujara has already started a career in commentary and media, evidenced by his recent stint as a commentator during India's tour of England, which opens another avenue post-retirement.

His departure marks the end of an era for Indian cricket's traditional No. 3 batsman, a role he took over after Rahul Dravid and played with immense grit and consistency.