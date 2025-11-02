Cricket Why is Kuldeep Yadav withdrawn from India Squad? Reason Revealed By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 22:19 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

After India's crucial win over Australia in the 3rd T20I on Sunday, the BCCI has confirmed the withdrawal of Kuldeep Yadav from the squad.

Kuldeep Yadav has been released from India's T20I squad during their Australia tour to allow him to participate in the India A series against South Africa A.

This decision was made by the Indian team management to provide Kuldeep with red-ball game time in preparation for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa starting November 14. The first match will be played in Kolkata, followed by the second one in Guwahati.

Kuldeep will join the India A squad for their second unofficial Test match starting November 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He had played the first two T20Is in the series but was dropped from the playing XI for the third match before being released from the squad altogether.

Will anyone replace Kuldeep Yadav into the India Squad?

BCCI has named no replacements for Kuldeep Yadav for the last two T20I matches against Australia.

India Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

India A secured a fantatstic win over South Africa A in the first unofficial Test. A returning Rishabh Pant scored 90 in the second innings while Tanush Kotian was the player of the match for his all-round efforts.