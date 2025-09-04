How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

Why is Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED? What will happen if ex-India cricketer found guilty?

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe related to illegal online betting.

The ED is investigating Dhawan's alleged endorsements and associations with this betting app under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Dhawan's questioning is part of a broader crackdown on illegal betting apps and their celebrity promoters, following similar questioning of other figures like cricketer Suresh Raina. The investigation aims to clarify the extent of Dhawan's role and any financial transactions linked to the promotion of the betting platform. Dhawan was scheduled to appear before the ED on September 4, at 11 AM for interrogation.

Why is Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED?

Shikhar Dhawan has been summoned by ED for his links with illegal online betting platform 1xBet. The former India player promoted the betting entity on social media, and he has been called upon for that. The southpaw's statement shall be record by ED under the PMLA act.

What will happen if Shikhar Dhawan is Guilty?

As per reports, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) believes that Shikhar Dhawan is evading the investigation or not cooperating with the inquiry, the agency can approach the court with this concern. The ED can inform the court that Dhawan is not cooperating, which may lead the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against him. The India cricketer can slip into deeper waters if the investigating organization discover greater links and financial transaction, but that remains to be seen.

India ban Betting and Online Real Money Fantasy Games

The Indian government recently passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, imposing a comprehensive ban on all online games involving real money, including betting, fantasy sports, rummy, and poker. The ban aims to curb addiction, financial fraud, and social harms linked to online money gaming, particularly among youth and vulnerable groups. The law also targets illegal betting platforms for threats like money laundering and national security risks. As a result, the Indian team lost its sponsor in Dream11 and will be playing in the Asia Cup without a jersey sponsor.