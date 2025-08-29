Cricket Why Rajeev Shukla Took Over As BCCI President After Roger Binny Stepped Down? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

In a significant development within Indian cricket administration, Roger Binny's tenure as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has come to an end.

As per protocol, senior vice-president Rajeev Shukla has stepped into the role of interim president until fresh elections are held. The decision was confirmed during the apex council meeting earlier this week, chaired by Shukla himself.

The transition comes at a busy time for the board. The council meeting primarily addressed the termination of Dream11's sponsorship deal and the urgent task of securing a replacement sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup, which kicks off on September 10. With timelines tight, BCCI faces a race against the clock to finalize commercial partners before the tournament begins.

Shukla's elevation is not unexpected. According to the BCCI constitution-drafted following the Supreme Court's implementation of the Lodha Committee reforms-any vacancy in the top office must be filled by the senior-most vice-president, while the joint secretary takes charge in case of a secretary's absence. This ensures continuity until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) and elections, which are slated to be held in the coming months.

The timing also coincides with the pending National Sports Governance Bill, recently passed in Parliament but yet to be formally notified. The Bill introduces sweeping reforms, including increasing the age cap for office bearers from 70 to 75 years. This means Binny, who just turned 70, remains eligible to contest in the next BCCI elections once the law takes effect.

The Bill aims to streamline the functioning of national sports federations by mandating inclusive governance structures. Every federation will be required to include women and former athletes in decision-making bodies, ensuring greater representation and accountability.

Binny, a member of India's iconic 1983 World Cup-winning squad, had assumed charge after Sourav Ganguly's tenure. His exit opens the door to renewed leadership dynamics in the world's richest cricket board, with Rajeev Shukla temporarily at the helm until elections determine the next full-time president.