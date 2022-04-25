Why Rishi Dhawan of Punjab Kings wore a face mask while bowling against CSK in IPl 2022? Here's the reason!

Why? Rishi Dhawan, the PBKS pace bowling all-rounder from Himachal Pradesh, wore a face mask, something the NBA players wear while they are recovering from nose or face injuries.

So what happened to him? Let’s listen.

“I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches.

But I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback,” Dhawan said in a video shared by the Punjab Kings.

Dhawan last played in the IPL was in 2016 and that too was the Punjab outfit and he was a part of the side that reached the IPL final in 2014. The Punjab, then Kings XI Punjab, had lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gautam Gambhir, in the final.

“It was absolutely a low phase for me because, I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a chance in the IPL after 4 years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I tried continuously for 3-4 years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury.

“But this happens in cricket. Sometimes we’re happy and other times we’re sad. My experience has helped me realize that there will be ups and downs,” Dhawan added.

The all-rounder from HP said he was positive about making a mark in the IPL 2022. And he made it memorable too dismissing CSK's in-form batter Shivam Dube too.

“I had kept myself mentally strong thinking that I would overcome this and make a good comeback. Everything’s gone well so far. I’ve missed four games but I hope that I prove myself whenever I get the chance and try to make a good comeback,” he concluded.